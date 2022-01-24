Westamerica Bancorporation to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday.

Shares of WABC opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.