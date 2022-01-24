Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

