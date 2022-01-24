Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 1,460,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,215,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of £10.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.57.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

