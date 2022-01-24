WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,248 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WestRock by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

