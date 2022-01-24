Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHG. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $145,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $17.78 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

