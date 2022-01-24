WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $690,161.48 and approximately $69.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

