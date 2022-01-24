WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) traded down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63. 79,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,368,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $661.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WeWork stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

