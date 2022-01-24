Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 519.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 71.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 199,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

