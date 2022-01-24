Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.