WHALE Market Capitalization Hits $60.96 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $8.35 or 0.00022895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.14 or 0.06637689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,492.86 or 1.00088479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006477 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

