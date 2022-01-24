Whalerock Point Partners LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $251.03. 71,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,262. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

