Whalerock Point Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,635,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,662,000 after buying an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $8.61 on Monday, hitting $431.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

