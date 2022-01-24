Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.13. 23,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,151. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.