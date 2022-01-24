Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

GOOGL traded down $67.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,539.94. 52,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2,807.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

