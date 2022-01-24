Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.21. 124,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

