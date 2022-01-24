Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

