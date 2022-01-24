Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Sells 841 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 5.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $297.87 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $828.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average of $343.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

