Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$10,400.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 1,300 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$442,200.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,773. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.46 and a one year high of C$9.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

WCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.65.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

