William Blair Weighs in on Abiomed, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.57 on Monday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

