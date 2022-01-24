William Blair Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.