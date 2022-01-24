William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for William Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Crowley now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for William Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $186.60 million and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,869,000. Price Michael F raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $63,557.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $61,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $180,944. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

