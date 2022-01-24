Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading 3% Higher

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.86 and last traded at $146.88. 37,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,205,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

