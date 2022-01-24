Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

MRK traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

