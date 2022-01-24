Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 280 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3,037.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $3,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $372.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.