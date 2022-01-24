Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.18 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.46 or 0.00025246 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,392,544 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,544 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

