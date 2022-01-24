Wing Finance (WING) Hits One Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.34 or 0.06609602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.02 or 0.99745403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

