Wing (WING) Price Tops $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

