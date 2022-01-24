Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $211.68

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $211.68, but opened at $216.73. Winmark shares last traded at $215.12, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.58.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total value of $1,105,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,830 shares of company stock worth $5,572,006 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Winmark by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Winmark by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

