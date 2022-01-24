Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Shares Down 6.2%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

