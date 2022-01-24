Woodcoin Tops One Day Volume of $702.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $420,506.27 and $702.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,902.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.26 or 0.06624222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00298955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.32 or 0.00797494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00065373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00404072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00253202 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

