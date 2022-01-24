Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $2,524,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. 4,804,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.