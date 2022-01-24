Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.89 Million

Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $116.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.04 million. Workiva posted sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $439.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $439.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.72 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $530.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.14 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

