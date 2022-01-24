WOWswap Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $77,532.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00022797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.42 or 0.06620542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,440.08 or 0.99318584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006537 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

