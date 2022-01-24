Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $35,562.29 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $35,562.29 or 0.99661065 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.62 billion and approximately $579.91 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00100339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00027335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00431462 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 270,557 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

