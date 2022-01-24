Wrapped BNB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $889.12 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $366.01 or 0.01013761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $889.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,205,344 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

