Wrapped NXM Market Cap Hits $62.61 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $37.34 or 0.00103139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00042411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

