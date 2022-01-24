WS Management Lllp Has $34.08 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WS Management Lllp grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,369 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.6% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $233.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.