WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 483,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

