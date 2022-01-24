WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$186.23.

TSE:WSP traded down C$4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$164.59. 150,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.81. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$19.34 billion and a PE ratio of 45.86.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.5799998 EPS for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Insiders have sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last 90 days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

