WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.90

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 18088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

The firm has a market cap of $820.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WW International by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

