X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $118,168.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.