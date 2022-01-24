Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 28%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) dropped 28% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 139,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 249,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

