Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $467,268.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.23 or 0.06621330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,869.84 or 0.99908902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

