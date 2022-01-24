Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $7.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.