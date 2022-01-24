Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Million

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $7.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

