Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $29.12

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $25.51. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 5,437 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

