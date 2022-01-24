Xion Finance (XGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,741.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $322,538.12 and approximately $49,741.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.42 or 0.06533445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.74 or 0.99222625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

