XSGD Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. XSGD has a total market cap of $211.75 million and $4.48 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.41 or 0.06624747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00056275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.91 or 0.99897367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006482 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 303,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 285,197,457 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

