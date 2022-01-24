Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $1,277,650.11 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $725,120.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.
NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,182. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.