Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $1,277,650.11 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,182. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

