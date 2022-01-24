Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Yandex has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 71.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

